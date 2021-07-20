Nigeria: Okorocha's Second Inland Bridge Collapses in Imo

20 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — The Second inland bridge constructed by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in the Owerri metropolis, has caved.

This was confirmed yesterday in Owerri, when the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, blocked the entrance into the affected road to avert human or vehicular disaster.

According to the OCDA, Chairman, Innocent Ikpamezie, said it was a result of public outcry over the danger posed by the collapsed bridge that forced his Agency to block it to prevent motorists from plying on it.

Explaining further, the OCDA Chairman said: "The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, alongside his assiduous team have closed the 2nd Inland Road as the poorly constructed bridge has collapsed.

"The attention of the GM OCDA was drawn to the death trap scenario which facilitated the immediate closure of the road to avert unseen mishap to Imolites. The 2nd inland road collapse is as a result of the poorly constructed Nworie bridge at the 2nd inland Road Owerri by the past administration."

"The GM, OCDA on behalf of the Imo state Government pleads with the motorist and all road users who frequent that circuit to find an alternative route to their various destinations as the Shared Prosperity Government led by His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo State proffers lasting solutions to these poorly constructed infrastructures in Imo State," he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X