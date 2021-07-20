Nigeria: Terror War - Troops Eliminate Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army said on Monday night that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion recently staged an ambush operation on an identified terrorists' crossing point along Banki Junction, Miyanti road to prevent movement of terrorists' logistics and replenishment noting that it was part of a concerted effort to ensure terrorists are cleared within their area of responsibility.

At the ambush site, the vigilant troops came in contact with the unsuspecting terrorists and neutralised three BHTs, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

In a separate operation, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion (Bn) in 21 Special Brigade area of operational responsibility on 15 July 2021 arrested suspected members of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who surrendered to troops along with their families, while fleeing their enclaves, following the continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the Battalion.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations said, "The escaping terrorists and their families were arrested at the outskirts of Aza and Bula Daloye villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state by troops of the Battalion on fighting patrol at Miyanti and Darajamel.

"The arrested suspects comprised eleven adult male terrorists, five adult females and twelve children.

"The troops also recovered 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK 47 rifle magazines and a black fragmental Jacket from the suspects.

"They are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

"In a separate operation on 17 July, 2021, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force; acting on credible intelligence tracked and arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers, during a cordon and search operation in Lawanti and Gongolun Communities of Jere Local Government Area of Borno state.

"During preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to have been working as informants for the terrorists, whom they provide with information on troops' movements, locations, deployments, strength, the calibre of weapons and other activities.

"They also admitted to having supplied the terrorists with basic logistics for their daily survival, ranging from Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kolanuts, recharge cards and foodstuff.

"The suspects also disclosed that they were remunerated by the terrorists with proceeds made from selling dismantled old motorcycle parts to dealers in order to fund their purchases.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the proactiveness of the troops in the ongoing Clearance Operations.

"He charged them to maintain the tempo and ensure the terrorists are smoked out of their enclaves".

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander (TC) Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa has charged troops in the theatre of Operations to dominate their areas of responsibility against Boko Haram (BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists (ISWAP) in order to ensure total return of normalcy and peace to the northeast.

Maj Gen Musa gave the charge during his visit to troops of Sector 3 in an effort to appraise ongoing operational activities, as well as, to motivate troops of 68 Battalion and 5 Brigade deployed in the frontlines at Mallan Fatori and Damasak respectively.

The visit was in continuation of his familiarization and operational tour of troops' deployment at the frontlines in the North East theatre.

The TC, who was briefed on the operational engagements, logistics and challenges of the Battalion by the Commanding officer, Lt Col Victor Ashinze, expressed appreciation to the troops for their selfless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

He tasked them to be more resilient and steadfast in the conduct of their operations.

Gen Musa noted, that as border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republics, the locations are strategic and must therefore be dominated by the troops.

He assured the troops of the determination of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya to ensure all requisite logistics and support for the successful conduct of the ongoing counter insurgency war are provided.

The TC further advised the troops to remain focused, disciplined and conduct themselves professionally.

He also visited and commiserated with Wounded-in-Action troops, who are receiving medical attention.

The TC was accompanied on the visit by Commander Sector 3, Brigadier General Godwin Mutkut and other Principal Staff Officers from the Theatre Headquarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria