Nigeria: Sunday Igboho Reportedly Arrested in Cotonou

20 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was said to been arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria's secret police.

According to report, a source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighbouring country.

Another source who is privy to the incident, said: "Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago."

"He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou."

"They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria."

It would be recalled that the Department of State Services had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

More details later... .

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

