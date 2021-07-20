Zimbabwe: Stunner Jumps to Extravagant Minister's Defense

POPULAR rapper, Stunner has jumped to defend Youth, Sport and Recreation deputy minister, Tinomudaishe Machakaire's following claims he splurged over US$700 000 on a new Rolls Royce super car.

Machakaire hogged the limelight when GVE London posted a video announcing it had shipped a top of the range, Rolls Royce Phantom for an unnamed Zimbabwean minister.

Social media was awash with reports that the US$770 000 worth poshy vehicle had been purchased by the extravagant businessman.

Machakaire however disowned the car stating he had in his possession a similar car bought two years ago and had no reason to buy another one.

Stunner real name Desmond Chideme took to his official Instagram page saying the young minister, an 'inspiration' had already amassed wealth before his appointment as cabinet minister and could spend it whichever way he chose to.

"Honourable minister @machakairetino haa idzi dzakagara dziri mbinga even before government. Like that @tecknofficail song, allow him to flex, moda vadii nemari dzavo?

"I choose to be inspired hangu, zimota riri right riye, congratulations sir," he said.

Government officials lavish lifestyles at a time when the economy is on a downward spiral have raised suspicions.