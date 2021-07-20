Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Wraps Up Nhoroondo

CONTEMPORARY musician, Jah Prayzah, Monday concluded his four part story, 'Nhoroondo' with an emotional visual masterpiece of 'Nherera'.

Jah Prayzah moved to story telling with an attempt at his first ever tetralogy project titled Nhoroondo.

The four part story taken off his newly released Gwara album has been well received by fans who applauded his artistic performance.

The project saw the versatile crooner combining film and music.

Roping in prominent local actors, Jah Prayzah born Mukudzei Mukombe delivered an awe inspiring showcase with nothing short of stunning visuals.

Nhoroondo is made up of tracks, Nyeredzi, Chimwe neChimwe, Ndichiyamwa and Nherera in their chronological order.

It followed the story of two lovebirds played by award winning actress, Eunice Tava and Tapiwa Mavindidze who in the third installment are killed by a jealous relative played by Davina Green leaving behind a young daughter.

The season finale, Nherera loosely translating to 'orphan' tackled the challenges faced by the orphaned child who witnesses relatives scramble and share her late parents property before she is put in the custody of wicked relatives.

According to reports the multi award winning musician spent over US$10 000 on the project.