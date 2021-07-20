Nigeria: Expert Urges Collaboration to Tackle Infertility, Other Health Challenges

A consultant gynaecologist and fertility specialist, Dr Kenneth Egwuda, has called for more collaboration among players in the health sector to ensure quality service delivery.

Dr Egwuda who is also a Minimal Access Surgeon and Head of Assisted Reproductive Technology at Alps Hospitals and Diagnostics, Jos, Plateau State, said doing so was key to tackling challenges of infertility and others in the country.

Speaking while delivering a lecture titled: "Evolution 02: The Future of Medical Science and the Role of the Players" at the University of Jos, he said he was advancing health matters in the country to make it at par with the global scene.

He said, "This lecture is aimed at intimating students in biology and natural sciences on the importance of healthy living, reproduction, infertility and its solution and other health related issues. It is clear that more collaborative effort among health stakeholders is needed to achieve the desired goals.

"So, I am advocating for collaborative effort in medicine among players as one man cannot do it alone. If we join our hands together and work as a team, we can achieve the unthinkable."

He, therefore, called on government to channel more resources that would enable sound technological equipment in Nigeria's health sector.

The Dean, College of Sciences, University of Jos, Prof Emeka Ike, said the programme was timely as medicine was rapidly evolving globally and Nigeria needed to meet up with contemporary trends.