Algeria: Covid-19 - Partial Lockdown From 11:00 P.m. to 4:00 A.m. in 24 Provinces for 10 Days

Algiers — The partial lockdown hours have been modified from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. in 24 provinces for a period of 10 days, as from tomorrow Tuesday, according to the decision taken by the government, in implementation of the supplementary measures under the health crisis management system related to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister's Office said Monday in a statement.

According to the statement, the lockdown measures do not concern the following 34 provinces : Chlef, Biskra, Tamenghasset, Tlemcen, Tiaret, Djelfa, Saida, Skikda, Annaba, Guelma, Medea, Mascara, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, El Tarf, El Oued, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Mila, Ain Defla, Naama, Ghardaia, Relizane, Timimoun, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Ouled Djellal, Beni Abbes, In Salah, In Guezzam, Touggourt, Djanet, El Meghaeir and El Meniaa.

These supplementary measures were taken by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane in implementation of the instructions of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, after consultations with the Scientific Committee for monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Health Authority, said the source.