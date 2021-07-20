Sierra Leone: President Bio Decorates Two Army Generals, Encourages Them to Lead By Example

19 July 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Monday 19 July 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has decorated two senior colonels who recently got promoted to the rank of Brigadier General by the Defense Council.

Brigadier General Joseph S. Kaimapo was commissioned into the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, as a Cadet Officer in 1993. He holds a Master of Arts Degree in Peace and Development Studies from Njala University, a BSc Degree in Public Sector Management from the Institute of Public Administration and Management.

He has served in several positions ranging from Platoon Commander to Director of Defense Personnel at the Ministry of Defense, Commanding Officer at the Armed Forces Personnel Center and until his promotion to the rank of Brigadier General, he was Assistant Cheif of Defense Staff, Personnel and Military Secretary.

Brigadier General Sahid Tejan Kanu was commissioned into the RSLAF as an Officer Cadet in September 1993. He holds a Bachelor of Law degree with honors from the University of London, a Masters of Arts Degree in Defense and Conflict Studies from the Kings College in London. He is a barrister at Law, advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Sierra Leone.

In his military career, Brigadier Kanu has served as a Commanding Officer Forces Reconnaissance Unit, Staff Officer Grade 1 Directorate of Peacekeeping at the Ministry of Defense, Chief Instructor at the Horton Academy and Director of Military Operations.

Addressing the new Brigadier Generals, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated them on their achievements and said it was the aspiration of every serving officer to reach the rank of Brigadier. He, therefore, encouraged them to lead by example, noting that the Constitution of Sierra Leone and the Armed Forces of Sierra Leone code of conduct must be defended, promoted and protected.

"Congratulations to you both and thank you very much," President Bio said.

