Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

19 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
Forty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in the past three days at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Northern Red Sea, Anseba, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Twelve patients are from Quarantine Centers in Segeneyti (5), Mendefera (3), Senafe (1), Dekemhare (1), Areza (1), and Dubaruwa (1); Southern Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mahimet (4), Afabet (1), and Nakfa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Tio, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, seventy-six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (32), Central (19), Gash Barka (18), and Southern Red Sea (7) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 73-year old patient in Southern Region and 65-year old patient in Southern Red Sea Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,119 while the number of deaths has risen to 32.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,442.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 July 2021

