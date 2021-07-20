Egypt: Petroleum Minister - Natural Gas Extended to 1.2mn Units in 2020-2021

19 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Molla said Monday that his Ministry could successfully extend natural gas to some 1.2 million residential units during the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Natural gas has been extended to 88 areas in 14 governorates for the first time this year, Molla said in statements.

A total of 12.32 million residential units have received the service across Egypt until June 2021, he noted, adding this helps secure 222 million gas tanks annually.

All petroleum companies that extend natural gas to houses are working hard to implement Ministry plans as soon as possible in line with directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to alleviate burdens on citizens and provide better services for them, the minister said.

He made it clear that pre-paid meters are now being used with the aim to improve the process of collection of dues, noting that so far about 385,000 such meters have been installed.

