Egypt: Pope Tawadros Greets Sisi On Eidul Adha

19 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of St. Mark Diocese cabled greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Eidul Adha.

In the cable, Pope Tawadros wished Egypt more progress and prosperity.

