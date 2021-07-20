Egypt: FM - Egypt, China Have Strong Desire to Develop Relations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday that both Egyptian and Chinese political leaderships have a strong desire to continue joint action to develop relations in various fields.

Speaking to reporters following a session of talks with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Shoukry said both Cairo and Beijing have two great civilizations adding the two sides work on achieving international and regional stability and security.

He added that his talks with his Chinese counterpart focused on means of promoting relations between the two countries, pointing out that an agreement was reached to continue political and strategic talks to serve the interests of both countries.