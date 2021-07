Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of Eidul Adha (Greater Bairam).

In a statement issued Sunday, Al-Azhar grand imam also extended his greetings to all Egyptians and Muslims around the world on the blessed occasion, wishing them peace and well-bieng.

He further called on the Arab and Muslim nations to shun differences, to let the chance slip out of hands of those targeting the nation's security and stability.