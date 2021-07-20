Egypt, China FMs Press for Developing Economic Cooperation

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries to carry out mega national projects in Egypt.

During a session of talks, the two ministers pressed for promoting economic cooperation, focusing on means of reinforcing commercial relations and increasing Egypt's exports to China.

They also signed an agreement to form a joint government cooperation committee, which will help orient, evaluate and review the course of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Meanwhile, Shoukry thanked China for providing support for Egypt to curb the spread of coronavirus, citing an ongoing project for the production of Sinovac vaccines in Egypt.

He further expressed Egypt's desire to continue this fruitful cooperation in order to help Africa face the economic and health repercussions of this pathogen.

Speaking about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Shoukry stressed the need for preserving the water interests of all parties, warning of any attempt to harm the water security of the downstream countries, i.e. Egypt and Sudan.

He also called on Ethiopia to engage in AU-sponsored negotiations to reach a binding legal agreement to fill and operate the dam that takes into account the interests of all parties.

The two top diplomats also called for reaching a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian cause as the central issue in the Middle East region in line with international resolutions.