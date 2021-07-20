Gambia: Drafting Committee Presents Policy to Defence Ministry

19 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba AF Touray

The members of the Defence Policy Drafting Committee have last week presented their final draft report of the Gambia National Defence Policy to the Minister of Defence.

The report came after a month-long consultation and deliberations by the stakeholders during the drafting process of the first ever defence policy of the country.

Sheriff Gomez, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, during the presentation ceremony highlighted some critical and crucial components that are featured in the policy report.

Chairman Gomez stressed that the policy is apt and timely.

After the Presentation of the final draft, the Ministry of Defence is expected to critically analyze the document and make consideration for subsequent validation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Sheikh Omar Faye, in a separate development received in audience the European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, atRank    ( + / - ) his office in State House, Banjul.

The visit aimed to enhance and strengthen partnership and assess possible areas of cooperation between the two states.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Ndey Marie Njie Badgie, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, acknowledged the long-term relationship with the European Union as well as recognized the immense support of the union to the Ministry of Defence in the security sector reform process.

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, assured the union's continuous support and partnership with the aforesaid ministry.

Part of the agenda of the courtesy call, he said, was to gain more knowledge on the progress and achievements of the security sector reform process and explore areas of cooperation.

Minister Faye thanked the EU for the unflinching support they continuously render in the areas of defence and security. He further highlighted various challenges and areas that need the crucial interventions and collaboration between Gambia and EU to address those challenges.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X