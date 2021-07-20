Gambia: Drafting Committee Presents Policy to Defence Ministry

The members of the Defence Policy Drafting Committee have last week presented their final draft report of the Gambia National Defence Policy to the Minister of Defence.

The report came after a month-long consultation and deliberations by the stakeholders during the drafting process of the first ever defence policy of the country.

Sheriff Gomez, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, during the presentation ceremony highlighted some critical and crucial components that are featured in the policy report.

Chairman Gomez stressed that the policy is apt and timely.

After the Presentation of the final draft, the Ministry of Defence is expected to critically analyze the document and make consideration for subsequent validation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Sheikh Omar Faye, in a separate development received in audience the European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, his office in State House, Banjul.

The visit aimed to enhance and strengthen partnership and assess possible areas of cooperation between the two states.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Ndey Marie Njie Badgie, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defence, acknowledged the long-term relationship with the European Union as well as recognized the immense support of the union to the Ministry of Defence in the security sector reform process.

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, assured the union's continuous support and partnership with the aforesaid ministry.

Part of the agenda of the courtesy call, he said, was to gain more knowledge on the progress and achievements of the security sector reform process and explore areas of cooperation.

Minister Faye thanked the EU for the unflinching support they continuously render in the areas of defence and security. He further highlighted various challenges and areas that need the crucial interventions and collaboration between Gambia and EU to address those challenges.