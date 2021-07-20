Malawi: Onesimus 'Home Coming Concert' Sept 25

Muthaland Entertainment has announced 'The Homecoming Concert' for Award winning singer, song writer Onesimus.

The 'Solomoni' hit maker concert will be held at Lilongwe Golf Club, September 25, 2021 from 1 PM with tickets going at K2000 only.

Onesimus says: "This is going to be one of the memorable Homecoming concerts in our history. My music is diverse, accommodative, so anyone can come.

"It's been a long time, it sure feels good to be back to connect with my fans on stage.

"There's a saying that goes like "East or west home is the best. So I'm really grateful and glad to be performing at home, "Onesimus Pakwawo."

To show he is grateful being home, Onesimus says the audience should expect: "too much hotness and energetic performance."

Supporting headliners and others performers will be announced in due course.

His discography has records like 'FOYU' with Nigerian star Tekno', 'Here with me', 'Panado', among other hit songs which will make the Concert' historic.

Looking forward, Onesimus says he is ready to grace the stage if necessary for my fans here at home."

Onesimus, real name Armstrong Kalua started music at a young age and won awards on the continent for his music.

He has been in based in South Africa since 2013.