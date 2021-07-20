Malawi: Onesimus 'Home Coming Concert' Sept 25

20 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Muthaland Entertainment has announced 'The Homecoming Concert' for Award winning singer, song writer Onesimus.

The 'Solomoni' hit maker concert will be held at Lilongwe Golf Club, September 25, 2021 from 1 PM with tickets going at K2000 only.

Onesimus says: "This is going to be one of the memorable Homecoming concerts in our history. My music is diverse, accommodative, so anyone can come.

"It's been a long time, it sure feels good to be back to connect with my fans on stage.

"There's a saying that goes like "East or west home is the best. So I'm really grateful and glad to be performing at home, "Onesimus Pakwawo."

To show he is grateful being home, Onesimus says the audience should expect: "too much hotness and energetic performance."

Supporting headliners and others performers will be announced in due course.

His discography has records like 'FOYU' with Nigerian star Tekno', 'Here with me', 'Panado', among other hit songs which will make the Concert' historic.

Looking forward, Onesimus says he is ready to grace the stage if necessary for my fans here at home."

Onesimus, real name Armstrong Kalua started music at a young age and won awards on the continent for his music.

He has been in based in South Africa since 2013.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X