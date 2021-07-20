Kenya: Rio Experience Will Make Us Better in Tokyo, Says Injera

Tokyo — Legendary Kenya 7s winger Collins Injera believes the experience gained from the Rio Olympics will be vital especially for the team's newbies ahead of the Tokyo Games scheduled to start July 23.

Injera, a former World Rugby Sevens Series all-time top try scorer, says experience was wanting when they played in Rio Olympics where they bowed out without winning a match in a group that had New Zealand, Great Britain and Japan.

Injera is happy that they have four of the boys who were in Rio, and their experience shared with the new boys will make the team better.

"What we can do is just share experience. One of the factors that let us down in the previous Olympics was the inexperience. All of us were playing at the Olympics for the first time," Injera, who is one of the senior players in the squad alongside skipper Andrew Amonde told Capital Sport.

He added, "We have a very good experienced squad now which is blended well with youth who are also experienced. There is no one who has not played a whole full season for us in the World Series circuit. It's a good thing, I must say."

Other senior players in the squad who were in the Rio Olympics are Billy Odhiambo, Amonde and Willy Ambaka.

Injera says they are talking to the boys, mentoring them on how it's going to be and what to expect.

"The essence is that they shouldn't be surprised when they get to the village and making sure we are all on the same page," Injera added.

The speedstar says the weather in Kurume was quite different from what the players are used to back home where it was cold by the time they left Nairobi.

"We have done our best on our recovery protocols as well also in terms of jetlag and the boys are feeling quite good, quite light on their feet. I think we are on course and 90percent ready, I would say," he says.

Towards the Games, Injera says it's just a matter of knowing when to relax and also when to raise the intensity.

"We are in a good space. The boys are also in a good space and team is in a good space."

Kenya will play in pool C alongside Mike Friday's USA, South Africa and Ireland.

Injera thinks it's a tricky Poo; "It's a Pool where everyone knows they have a chance. Pools like this tend to become very difficult and the games tight as well."

"We've met South Africans severally in the Series so we just have to focus on how we play the game. In most of our wins we play our games well and try to minimize on our errors. We have to hold on to the ball and also defend well. I believe we have a good chance in executing our game plan," he said in finality.

-Shujaa squad for Tokyo-

Andrew Amonde (Captain-Veteran), Alvin Otieno 'Buffa', Vincent Onyala, Herman Humwa, Collins Injera (Veteran), Daniel Taab, Willy Ambaka (Veteran), Johnstone Olindi, Eden Agero, Jeffrey Oluoch, Nelson Oyoo, Jacob Ojee, Billy Odhiambo (Veteran)

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan