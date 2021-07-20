Tunisia: PM Government Failed to Resolve Health Crisis and Must Resign - I Watch

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Méchichi failed his mission in managing the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and must resign, I Watch organisation said on Monday.

Mechichi has also failed to provide vaccination to all Tunisians, the organisation added in a statement, accusing him of fostering social division between power and the people.

According to the organisation, the call for the PM's resignation is part of monitoring his efforts in dealing with the health crisis and incidents that occurred over the weekend.