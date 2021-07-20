Tunisia: PM Government Failed to Resolve Health Crisis and Must Resign - I Watch

19 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Méchichi failed his mission in managing the health crisis caused by the coronavirus and must resign, I Watch organisation said on Monday.

Mechichi has also failed to provide vaccination to all Tunisians, the organisation added in a statement, accusing him of fostering social division between power and the people.

According to the organisation, the call for the PM's resignation is part of monitoring his efforts in dealing with the health crisis and incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X