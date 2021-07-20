Tunisia: Nine Die of Coronavirus in Manouba, 434 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine people died of the coronavirus in Manouba during the last 24 hours, while 434 more people were infected and 197 patients recovered.

This takes the case tally in the region to 24,711, including 728 fatalities, 19,809 recoveries and 4,174 active carriers, according to the latest report published by the Local Health Directorate.

The new deaths were reported in Douar Hicher (4), Borj El Amri (2), Oued Ellil (2) and Mornaguia (1).

Among the active cases, there are currently 109 patients admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Kassab Institute in Manouba and the local hospital in Tebourba.