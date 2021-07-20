Tunisia: Nine Die of Coronavirus in Manouba, 434 More Infections

19 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine people died of the coronavirus in Manouba during the last 24 hours, while 434 more people were infected and 197 patients recovered.

This takes the case tally in the region to 24,711, including 728 fatalities, 19,809 recoveries and 4,174 active carriers, according to the latest report published by the Local Health Directorate.

The new deaths were reported in Douar Hicher (4), Borj El Amri (2), Oued Ellil (2) and Mornaguia (1).

Among the active cases, there are currently 109 patients admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Kassab Institute in Manouba and the local hospital in Tebourba.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X