Tunisia Takes Delivery of Health Equipment From Morocco to Set Up Field Hospital

Tunis/Tunisia — Four Moroccan military planes loaded with the remaining equipment necessary for setting up of the field hospital, have landed Monday at the Tunis-Carthage Airport as part of an urgent medical help ordered by King of Morocco Mohammed VI to support Tunisia's efforts to fight against the COVID-19.

The equipment was received by Minister and Chief of Staff Nadia Akacha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi and Senior Adviser for the President to the Republic in charge of National Security Admiral Abderraouf Atallah.

Tunisia had started last Tuesday setting up this field hospital in Al Bassatine industrial area in Mornaguia (Manouba governorate). With a capacity of 66 beds, this hospital will be operational very soon under the supervision of the General Directorate of Military Health.

Morocco has opened an air bridge to send urgent medical aid to Tunisia, as ordered by King Mohammed VI.

A military aircraft loaded with medical tools and equipment necessary for the setting up of the field hospital had arrived last Saturday in Tunisia, in addition to 5 other planes (3 had arrived last Friday and 2 last Thursday).