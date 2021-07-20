Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Supplies From Spain

Tunis/Tunisia — A batch of oxygen generators, ventilators and various medical equipment, donated by the Kingdom of Spain to Tunisia was delivered Monday morning at the Tunis-Carthage airport to support the country's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency of the Republic, in a statement, expressed its sincere gratitude and recognition to the Kingdom of Spain for this noble initiative, which illustrates the depth of the historic relations of friendship between the two countries.

The ceremony of reception of this equipment took place in the presence of Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic Nadia Akacha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, Senior Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Admiral Abderraouf Atallah and Brigadier General Mustapha Ferjani.

The ceremony was also attended by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Tunisia Guillermo Ardizone García, political advisor of the Delegation of the European Union in Tunisia Riccardo Mosca and responsible for Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation Programmes in Tunisia Consuelo Tomé.