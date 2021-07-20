Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Supplies From Spain

19 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A batch of oxygen generators, ventilators and various medical equipment, donated by the Kingdom of Spain to Tunisia was delivered Monday morning at the Tunis-Carthage airport to support the country's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency of the Republic, in a statement, expressed its sincere gratitude and recognition to the Kingdom of Spain for this noble initiative, which illustrates the depth of the historic relations of friendship between the two countries.

The ceremony of reception of this equipment took place in the presence of Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic Nadia Akacha, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, Senior Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of National Security Admiral Abderraouf Atallah and Brigadier General Mustapha Ferjani.

The ceremony was also attended by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Tunisia Guillermo Ardizone García, political advisor of the Delegation of the European Union in Tunisia Riccardo Mosca and responsible for Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation Programmes in Tunisia Consuelo Tomé.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X