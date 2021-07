Tunis/Tunisia — Bizerte logged 43 fatalities of the coronavirus during the last 48 hours, in addition to 308 more infections reported on Monday.

This brings the caseload in the region to 20,275, including 15,676 recoveries and 787 fatalities, Local Health Director Jameleddine Saidani told TAP.

The infection rate reached 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the same source said, adding the occupancy rate of oxygen supported beds is up to 97%; i.e. 279 occupied beds out of 286.