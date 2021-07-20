Mauritania: Saied Exchanges Eid Al-Idha Greetings With Mauritania's El-Ghazaouani

19 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied Monday had a phone talk with Mauritania's Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani during which they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Eid Al-Idha.

During the talk, Saied thanked El-Ghazaouani for supporting Tunisia in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mauritanian initiative reflects not only the strong brotherly ties between both countries but also the mutual aid and solidarity values uniting both brotherly peoples, a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.

