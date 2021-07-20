Zimbabwe: Woman Faces Infanticide Charges

20 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Police in Jotsholo in Matabeleland North have arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her newly-born baby.

The woman is alleged to have buried the baby in sand with some of its limbs exposed leading to its discovery.

National police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were still underway.

"Police in Jotsholo arrested a woman (34) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on 24 June 2021. The infant's body which was in its advanced stage of decomposition was discovered buried in sand with the skull and hands slightly exposed, near Mahusekwa River on 14 July 2021. Investigations are underway," he said.

In a related incident, in April this year, a 29-year-old Zimbabwean woman drowned her newly-born baby girl in a 20-litre bucket of boiling water in South Africa.

Wendy Tapiwa Chipo of Rietfonten appeared before the Brits Magistrates Court in Gauteng province facing murder charges.

National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson for North Gauteng, Ms Lumka Mahanjana said the offence was committed on March 16.

She said prior to the infanticide, the woman had allegedly tried to abort the pregnancy without success.

"It is alleged that Chipo tried to abort her baby, when that failed and the baby came out alive, she dipped her in a 20-litre bucket of boiling water," said Ms Mahanjana.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X