Zimbabwe: Golfer Vincent Honoured in Us

ONE of Zimbabwe's top amateur golfers Kieran Vincent, of Liberty University, won one of the highest individual honours in programme history after he was named to the 2021 PING All-America second team, his second All-America honour following the 2021 Spring.

The accolade is the highest All-America honour for any Liberty golfer in programme history, with all previous All-America honours being at the honourable mention or third-team level.

The weekend nomination is the third All-America honour in Vincent's career.

He was also named to the 2020 GCAA/PING All-America honourable mention team and was also named to the 2021 Golfweek All-America third team, last month.

Vincent is one of five players in Liberty golf programme history to be named an All-American, joining Karlsson (2012 GCAA/PING third team and Golfweek third team), Ervin Chang (2019 GCAA/PING honorable mention), Gabe Lench (2019 GCAA/PING honourable mention) and Jonathan Yaun (2020 GCAA/PING honourable mention).

Vincent finished the 2020-21 season with a 70.48 stroke average, setting a new school record (previous record: Jonathan Yaun -- 70.78 set in 2019-20).

Vincent was ranked as high as position six in the Golfstat individual national rankings for April 2021 rankings, the highest individual ranking in program history.

He is the programme's first-ever player to be named to the Fred Haskins Award watch list (top collegiate golfer in the country).

Vincent finished in the top 10 in seven out of nine events during the spring season and he played 66.7 percent of his rounds at par or better (18-of-27).

Vincent currently ranks first in school history with a 71.81 career stroke average, which includes 20 top-10 finishes and 62 career rounds at par or better.

This is one of many honours for Vincent this season, including the Fred Haskins Award watch list, ASUN All-Conference first team, ASUN Championship All-Tournament team, GCAA/PING All-Region and the Rock Royer/Mac Rivera Award (an annual award given to Liberty"s top student-athlete).

2021 PING All-America Team

Second Team

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson

Jonathan Brightwell, Oklahoma

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois

Michael Feagles, Illinois

Bo Jin, Oklahoma State

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Vincent Norrman, Florida State

David Puig, Arizona State

Brad Reeves, Arizona

Kieran Vincent, Liberty

Joey Vrzich, Pepperdine