Zimbabwe: Jere Meters Deal Above Board, Witness Tells Court

Senior Court Reporter

ENGINEER Julius Mapipi, who is the State's star witness in the matter in which businessman Farai Jere, his company Helcraw Electricals, two engineers -- Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo, are accused of defrauding ZESA on US$3,5million in a smart meters supply deal, yesterday told the court that the process was done above board and there was no misrepresentation on the part of the four.

Eng Mapipi told the court that Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) were conducted in the United Kingdom where the smart meters passed the tests as was specified in the contract signed between Helcraw and ZESA.

He told the court that they used advanced automated system to conduct the FAT and that no one falsified information in the reports thereafter. Eng Mapipi told the court that he was part of the team from ZETDC that travelled to the UK to undertake the FAT saying they did everything according to the project contract's specifications.

"We went into warehouse and we picked the smart meters and took them where there was a test bench and the test were run.

"To me it was an advanced testing system. All the meters were tested for accuracy and all the meters passed," he said.

Eng Mapipi, in his testimony, denied ever being coerced into signing the FAT report produced by Jere and his company after visiting the United Kingdom, as the State alleges.

He also distanced Jere from a second report that was prepared in Harare upon their return from United Kingdom.

Eng Mapipi also said that they were not forced to sign the report as all the two reports' contents were factual and devoid of any misrepresentations.

He said what was contained in the reports were a true reflection of what transpired when they went to conduct the FAT in United Kingdom.

Eng Mapipi, in his testimony, told the court that the report which they signed in UK was prepared by the manufacturer of the smart meters -- Secure Meters.

"After day three of the tests he (Jere) brought an FAT report and asked us to sign.

"We saw that it mentioned things that had happened and we asked to add that more test will be done when they come to Zimbabwe.

"Jere was angry and the environment was tense when we signed the report. What is contained in the report was a true reflection of what had happened. It was factual and there was no misrepresentation," he said.

Eng Mapipi exonerated Chisina and Chikonzo for any wrong doing saying they were working as a team when they travelled for the FAT.

Another State witness, Engineer Howard Choga, who was project's steering committee chairman, also testified in the matter.

He emphasised that FAT test can be done away from the factory, as was the case in Jere's case. Jere and his company were being represented by advocate Lewis Uriri who is being instructed by lawyer Mr Tinofara Hove while Chikonzo and Chisira are being represented by lawyer Mrs Monalisa Mavis Sachikonye-Ushe.

Mrs Tendai Shonhai and Mr Tafara Chirambira appeared for the State while regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa presided.