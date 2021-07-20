Zimbabwe: I'm Happy to Be Back - Chipanga

AFTER some years in the political wilderness, former Zanu PF youth secretary Cde Kudzai Chipanga, who was last week readmitted into the party says he is ready to play his part as a foot soldier to ensure that the party reaches the five million voters milestone.

Although he is coy to speak about events leading to his expulsion as part of the G40 faction, he is enthusiastic about his return to the revolutionary home which has over the past few years been adding more members with each passing week.

"By being readmitted, I automatically assume the role of a foot soldier and join other cadres in the recruitment drive, starting from cell or village where I reside here in Rusape. Five million votes are achievable," he said in a telephone interview.

After having been cut loose from Zanu PF in 2017, he kept knocking at the doors of the revolutionary party. He was re-admitted to Zanu-PF along with other former party senior officials.

"I would like to thank His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa and the entire party leadership for finally accepting me back in the revolutionary party where I belong.

"I also thank Zanu PF Manicaland Province, my home province for the support they had given me. I appreciate," said Cde Chipanga.

In the intervals of trying to rejoin the party, Mr Chipanga turned to farming, finding comfort in contributing to the country's economic fortunes in the bowels of mother earth.

"I have been tied up in agriculture especially in tobacco production. I had said to myself since I have been suspended from working for my country on the political front, I still have an obligation to work for my country hence I went for tobacco production so that I play a role in the economic sector.

"At the same time, the President is on record calling for production, production and more production, so I was influenced by the Presidential call as well," Cde Chipanga said.

Now above 35 years, Chipanga no longer fits the grade in the youth league and even if he did, the party conditions for his return stipulate that he cannot hold any position for the next three years.