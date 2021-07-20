Zimbabwe: 11 Kyokushin-Kan Karatekas Graded

Senior Sports Reporter

KYOKUSHIN-KAN Karate Do-Organisation Zimbabwe branch chief, Tendayi Marange, says the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted their programmes and is limiting their efforts towards growing the sport.

The organisation on Saturday presented 11 of their members with their first and second dan black belts and certificates in Eastlea, having gone through the grading process last December.

The grading was done by Marange and four of the karatekas -- Liberty Nyawani, Nhamo Murwira, Phineas Nyabanga and Dzikamai Chikazhe -- were graded to second dan black belt.

Peter Chenyika, Frank Masiya, Samuel Chisiri, Godfrey Dzirutsa, Takudza Nhongo, Tapiwa Kakora and Courage Muzondo were graded to first dan black belt.

Marange said they have more karatekas who are supposed to graduate to different levels but they have had to shelve the plans.

"I did the grading, actually I do all grading from first dan to third dan, for SADC but these are Zimbabwean karatekas only.

"They now have access because, previously, the grading was done in South Africa but, because of my level now, they can do it locally. Even Zambia, Mozambique and these other countries, they can now come for grading in Zimbabwe.

"Actually, we would have graded more people but, because of Covid-19 and restricted movements, we are actually behind, in terms of our programmes because, there are others who are still waiting for grading.

"We have not had any competition, actually it's a drawback. We are just having our programmes and competitions online.

"On the 30th of this month, we will be having an online seminar with grandmaster Hatsuo Royama, he is in Japan," said Marange.

Kyokushin-kan Karate Do-Organisation spokesperson, Nyawani, said the Covid-19 pandemic has hit their plans in a big way.

"We did the grading sometime last year, so we have 11 people that were graded - four are going to the second dan and seven were graded to first dan.

"So, we have been working on getting the belts and certificates since we were affected by Covid-19. Previously, people failed to do so because of the costs that were involved since they had to travel outside the country. But, now, we can do it here and they start training other youngsters, that's how the sport grows," said Nyawani.

Meanwhile, Marange is pleased his former student, Samson Muripo, continues to make an impact on the sport.

His four-part mini-docuseries were released last Friday on Yakontent platforms.

"Actually, Samson was one of my students, he has done well in his career and he raised the Zimbabwean flag high, by being the first black and African, to have that world title.

"I appreciate having had such a student. It is something great, it is actually inspiring to other karatekas," said Marange.