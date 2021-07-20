Rwanda: ISK Campus to Start This Year

The management of International School of Kigali (ISK) which was founded in 2009, announces that very soon it's preparing to officially launch and open a new campus which will start by the end of 2021 after renovation.

Located in Kimironko sector, in Kibagabaga cell, Gasabo district, the school authorities say they have purchased 2.3 hectares in Kibagabaga, currently known as the Kiberinka Cultural Center, which will soon serve as the internationally-accredited non-profit school's permanent campus for Kindergarten through Grade 12. (HIGH SCHOOL).

"Over the next few months, the site's existing structures at Kiberinka a former cultural centre at Kibagabaga will be refurbished into classrooms in order to allow students have access to indoor and outdoor spaces conducive to learning," says Rhonda Isley, ISK Director. Who also said they have plans to have students on the new campus by the end of 2021."

And if renovation work goes well the school will even move earlier to new compass.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, the board president of the international school of Kigali, Marcel Lehner said the ISK's vision for the campus over the medium-term is to transform the site into a 21st Century campus growing from approximately 240 student's pre-pandemic to 400 students in 10 years' time. The investment is estimated to be $11 million dollars over a 5-year period and will create an estimated 50 construction jobs and 25 new direct local jobs.

"Establishing a permanent campus in Kigali has been a long-standing ambition of the school since its founding. The site we've identified and secured offers the space to design and build classrooms, laboratories, and libraries as well, on the part of recreation facilities and sports, like soccer, tennis, volleyball, basketball, a competitive swimming pool like 25 meters al this will be done while retaining natural green spaces as well," says Marcel Lehner, President of the ISK School Board. "The new campus

ISK INTEND TO OFFER 20 SCHOLARSHIPS

According to the board president, in consultation with the government of Rwanda, the international school intends to install a scholarship program that will especially benefit seemingly bright children who perform highly in class but have no means to pay for themselves in school.

"Initially we intend to start with 20 scholarships this academic year (this program will start 2022 and the long term goal is to reach up to 20 scholarships per year -after finishing the new campus), in order to assist children with no means, but have capacity to perform well in class will do all this in collaboration with the government of Rwanda where concerned authorities will help us in the selection criteria to know who merits it," Lehner board the president told The New Times.

While commenting on the new project coming in while the country is facing the big issue of covid 19 like the rest of the whole world, Marcel Lehner said that preventing and respecting the guidelines to prevent covid 19 is also the concern of the international school of Kigali.

"Respecting the guidelines to fight and prevent covid 19 is also our concern because we are working very closely with RBC they visited our campus and were happy to see what we are doing in place, again we got advice from American CDC, and the German Robert Koch institute who advised us on how to follow the protocol in order to keep our children safe against Covid-19 and any other pandemic".

The school's student body represented 34 different nationalities last school year, and ISK attracts a growing number of permanent residents and Rwandan students who would have otherwise sought options abroad. ISK accredited teachers at all levels are highly qualified, and all teachers bit international or local all undergo child protection training, " being an international school here in Rwanda we also have qualified school psychologists, as well as counsellors who deal with different related child issues including those with special needs like those with people with disabilities whether physical or mental. Our major goal at the new campus is to offer quality education and accessible to all with no one left behind," said Lehner the board president.

ISK is committed to being an inclusive school that cultivates student curiosity, compassion, and engagement with their local and global community through collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking. With this commitment and approach, ISK graduating students have an almost 100% application rate to North American, European and African colleges and universities.

Anna Masozera, and Michael one of the parents at the International School of Kigali say they are happy with the safe and supportive environment and well-rounded education "our daughter has had the opportunity to receive quality education at the international school of Kigali ISK since 2010, in fact what excites us about the new campus is that the facilities will allow the school to make a more permanent and meaningful contribution to Rwanda's development agenda."

ISK new campus is easily accessible from Gacuriro and Nyarutarama and offers beautiful views of the surrounding landscape, Parents, guardians, and students interested in learning more about the International School of Kigali are encouraged to explore the school's website (www.iskr.org) and contact admissions@iskr.org.

The International School of Kigali (ISK) is an internationally accredited, non-profit school offering a relevant, US-based curriculum, it has 35 qualified teachers (from all over the world) some of them are Rwandans, at the moment 15 per cent of ISK students are Rwandan nationals and the goal is to bring this number up to 50 per cent).

It has the capacity to accommodate over 200 students, but after the completion of phase two, the number will increase to 400 students, the complete investment for the new campus will be between $11 and $12 million equivalent to Rwandan francs. However, renovation costs are about $350-500,000.