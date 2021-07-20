Rwanda: Govt Rolls Out Food Relief Program

The Local Government Minister Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi has assured the public that there are enough food supplies for residents of Kigali and eight districts under lockdown, saying that none will go hungry because of the lockdown.

The remarks were made on Sunday, July 18 at the National Strategic Reserve centre in Kicukiro district.

He was commenting ahead of the food distribution process for vulnerable families under the lockdown that was about to be launched in Kigali city and eight other districts.

Gatabazi asserted that the food supplies are coming from the government's stock reserved for emergency situations.

"The government always has a reserve stock for emergency situations, notably the lockdown, disasters and others," he explained.

This is one stock, but there are other reserve stocks in each province whose role is to be used during emergency situations. Others are located in Nyabihu and Nyagatare district among others, he exemplified.

"Therefore we do not think that there will be a citizen who will go hungry because of the lockdown," noted the local government minister.

However, he also called for solidarity among the population, non-governmental and civil society organizations among other institutions which can support the government in this ongoing process.

"Do not wait for the government to come and provide for your resident if you can afford to donate something. We also call for other organizations to work with the government in this due course," he urged.

When The New Times visited the reserve centre, different vehicles from districts having reserve centres were present to demand what is missing in their stocks and supply them upcountry.

The food supplies were composed of maize, rice and beans which are the basic meal components in the Rwandan culture. Milk was also added especially for children and maternal mothers.

The Local government minister stipulated that figures are being put together to know the exact number of beneficiaries, but asserted that Kigali city beneficiaries account to 210,000 families, but did not disclose the food quantity because the distribution process is still ongoing till the end of the lockdown.

Those who will need more supplies will pass through the grassroots authorities to report the need and get assistance or make a call to 1520 for Gasabo residents, 4575 for Kicukiro residents and 4025 for citizens living in Nyarugenge district.

The Minister concluded hailing the residents of the regions under lockdown for their vigilance and commitment shown for the few days under the lockdown, but urged for more complacency especially for some people who are still visiting one another in the neighbourhoods, and those violating other Covid-19 measures.

The food distribution process takes place in the regions under lockdown to help the vulnerable families whose members could not work as their region is under the lockdown to contain the surge in cases of Covid-19 which is at a high record due to the delta variant present in Rwanda.

Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, Minister for Local Government during the interview with the media.