Liberia: Re-Direct U.S.$15k to Fight Covid

... ... Pastor Beyan Discloses

The Senior Pastor of the GSA Road Church of Christ Alfred Beyan has urged members of the National Legislature to redirect their additional 15 thousand United States Dollars intended for constituency engagement, to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Lawmakers are now receiving their additional 15k to total the amount to 30k that was budgeted for by the government for legislative engagements.

But Pastor Beyan said such decision, if taken by every lawmaker, who will received their constituency engagement funding, to purchase coronavirus materials, it will be in the best interest of the citizenry.

Speaking over the weekend in an interview, in Paynesville following his return to the Country from Ghana ,the Liberian Cleric said it will be bad for the legislators to use their additional 15 thousands for political gains when Liberians are dying, due to the lack of drugs and other medical provisions at some health facilities.

He further urged the various district electorates to observe their legislators with key eyes, relating to the uses of their respective legislative engagement funding.

The Liberian Cleric said it was unfortunate for the Lawmakers to take from the Liberian people money 30k for their political interest, when the country's health sector is face with serious challenge .

He further disclosed that the action by the legislators has proven that they are insensitive to the wellbeing of the citizens who vote them into power.

" What we are seeing in Liberia on the part of our legislature is really disheartening, during this coronavirus time ,our people are dying, when people are sick , you do not have drugs , oxygen and lots of things. I think the 30 thousands for legislative engagement is not in the right direction at this point in time. If they received the money, they should use it for health purposes in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic" Pastor Beyan noted.

The Liberian Cleric said the legislators are the direct representative of the people and they should enact laws that will be in the interest of the Liberian people, noting that their actiion is in the opposite direction.

The action by the legislators to take 30 thousands each as a legislative engagement during this critical time of the country's history, according to Pastor Beyah is disappointing .

"I think this is injustice to the Liberian people , some of our people cannot afford to buy those coronavirus preventive materials , including food , while national leaders continue to share money amongst themselves" he said.

Pastor Beyan said as an advocate for social justice, the attitude by the lawmakers is wrong, thus challenging those lawmakers not to use the money for their personal interest.

"Let them turn the money over to the executive to be used to buy drugs and other health supplies in meeting the health needs of our people, during this pandemic" the cleric noted.

He however encouraged Liberians to adhere to the health protocols as a means of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.