Egypt: Sisi Performs Eid Prayers At Alamein Mosque

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi performed the Eidul Adha prayers at the Malek el Molk Mosque in New Alamein city early onTuesday 20/7/2021.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki and Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid also performed the prayers at the same mosque together with other ministers, senior state officials and military leaders.

Prayers started with praises to Allah the Almighty and then recitation of verses of the Holy Quran by Sheikh Hany el Hosseiny.

Dr. Sayyed Abdel Barie then delivered Eidul Adha sermon, which focused on adversities that the Prophet Ibrahim had successfully overcome and are mentioned in the Holy Quran.

The heart of Prophet Ibrahim had been filled with only Allah and this approach had accompanied him throughout his life, said Abdel Barie.

The sermon highlighted Prophet Ibrahim's great confidence in Allah the Almighty.

