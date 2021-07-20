Rwanda: Five Big-Money Signings in Rwanda's Transfer Window

19 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The 2021 transfer market is getting busy as local players make big-money moves to local or foreign clubs.

A number of clubs are beefing up their squads ahead of next season's football competitions both in the domestic, regional and continental scene.

Times Sport looks at the five biggest transfer deals so far in Rwanda's transfer window.

Lague Byiringiro (Neuchatel Xamax)

Swiss second tier club Neuchatel Xamax paid APR FC a reported Euros 130, 000 (over Rwf 140 million) to secure the services of the 20-year-old striker in a transfer that was completed a fortnight ago.

It was earlier reported that the young striker would rather sign for Swiss Premier League side FC Zuerich but he ended up moving to the second division club after the former were not impressed by his performance during his pro trials back in April.

His move makes him the biggest signing of this year's transfer window in Rwanda so far.

Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC)

The midfielder's impressive performance during the just-concluded Rwanda premier League saw him rewarded a contract extension his current deal expired this month.

His employers and head coach Adil Mohammed Errradi have seen the potential in Manishimwe and were convinced to tie him down to another contract that will see him commit his future at APR FC for another four years until June 2025.

The 24-year-old was given a signing on fee worth Rwf 45 million and will be earning a monthly salary of Rwf 1 million, a huge deal for the former Rayon Sports player, who has established himself among APR FC's leading players.

Muhajiri Hakizimana (Police FC)

The last twelve months were enough for the forward to say 'bye' to AS Kigali after failing to lead them to the league title.

He's heading to another club which is keen on winning their very first league title since it earned a promotion to the top flight league in 2004.

Police believes Hakizimana is a player around whom every club can build a team.

A deal that includes Rwf 1 million monthly salary and Rwf 15 million signing on fee.

Rayon Sports was also in hunt for his signature but he chose to commit his future at Police FC.

Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC)

The APR FC defensive midfielder has been negotiating a contract extension before the season ended and was, according to media reports, complaining about a pay rise to get the same amount as teammates Djabel Manishimwe and Thierry Manzi with who they switched to the club together from Rayon Sports.

Niyonzima's key role in shaping the army side's midfield has impressed his employers and were convinced to extend his stay but only if they meet his demands.

He will now be earning Rwf 1 million per month and got a Rwf 25 million signing on fee after he agreed to stay at the club for another two years.

His new contract now puts him among APR FC's high earning players.

Dominique-Savio Nshuti (Police FC)

Many believe that, with his talent, Nshuti deserves to be playing in Europe.

However, the winger still feels there is no better place like home after reaching an agreement to extend his stay at Police FC that will see him play for the club for the next three years.

His Rwf 21 million signing on fee and Rwf 900 monthly salary sees Savio among the big-money signings of the ongoing transfer window which is still open.

