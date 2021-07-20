Egypt: President El Sisi Exchanges Greetings With Arab Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi exchanged greetings with several Arab leaders on Monday on the occasion of Eid al Adha.

In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Both leaders wished the Arab and Islamic nations more progress and prosperity.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady also noted that Sisi phoned Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, as he wished Kuwait progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti emir wished Egypt peace, security and stability.

President Sisi also greeted, in a phone call, President Barham Salih of Iraq, and Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Rady said that the Tunisian leader wished Egypt and its government more progress, prosperity and peace.

Eid Al-Adha is the most significant feast for Muslims worldwide, as it marks the end of the Hajj (pilgrimage) to the Holy city of Mecca.

The Adha honors the day when Prophet Ibrahim -peace be upon him- was ordered to sacrifice his son, Ismael, and because of his obedience, God substituted Ismael with a ram, and this day has become a feast for Muslims since that day.

"And We have ransomed you with a mighty sacrifice" - Qur'an 37:10

In Islam, the sacrificed animal during Al-Adha is divided into parts, in order for the animal's owner to be able to give a share of the meat to the needy people.

Egypt TodayEgypt Today