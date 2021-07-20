Egypt: President El Sisi Exchanges Greetings With Arab Leaders On Eid Al Adha

20 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi exchanged greetings with several Arab leaders on Monday on the occasion of Eid al Adha.

In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Both leaders wished the Arab and Islamic nations more progress and prosperity.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady also noted that Sisi phoned Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, as he wished Kuwait progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti emir wished Egypt peace, security and stability.

President Sisi also greeted, in a phone call, President Barham Salih of Iraq, and Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Rady said that the Tunisian leader wished Egypt and its government more progress, prosperity and peace.

Eid Al-Adha is the most significant feast for Muslims worldwide, as it marks the end of the Hajj (pilgrimage) to the Holy city of Mecca.

The Adha honors the day when Prophet Ibrahim -peace be upon him- was ordered to sacrifice his son, Ismael, and because of his obedience, God substituted Ismael with a ram, and this day has become a feast for Muslims since that day.

"And We have ransomed you with a mighty sacrifice" - Qur'an 37:10

In Islam, the sacrificed animal during Al-Adha is divided into parts, in order for the animal's owner to be able to give a share of the meat to the needy people.

Egypt TodayEgypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X