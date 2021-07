President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday19/7/2021 greeted the Egyptian people and the Muslim world on the occasion of Eidul Adha, which starts on Tuesday 20/7/2021.

Speaking on his social media official pages, Sisi wished Egypt and the entire Arab region security and peace.

"I would like to extend greetings to the Egyptian people and the Muslim nation on Eidul Adha, which enshrines the concepts of sacrifice, altruism and love... happy Eid," the president said.