Egypt Registers 59 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

20 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday 19/7/2021that 59 new coronavirus cases were detected, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 283,762.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said six coronavirus-linked deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,452 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 654 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases so far to 224,299, the spokesman added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

