Egyptian Red Crescent Sends 4th Urgent Aid to Palestinians

The Egyptian Red Crescent Society has offered a fourth batch of urgent medical and humanitarian supplies to the Palestinian people, Minister of Social Solidarity Nivine el Qabbag announced on Monday19/7/2021.

The aid was sent under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to support the Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity said in a statement on Monday19/7/2021 that the relief, which included more than 160 tons of medical and humanitarian supplies, was provided by over 500 volunteers of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.