Rwanda: City Construction Boss Rukundo Arrested

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Benon Rukundo, the Director of the City of Kigali One Stop Centre over failing to justify his wealth and abuse of office.

Rukundo, 34, has also been the Acting Director of Urban Planning in the City of Kigali.

According to Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB, Rukundo was arrested after he failed to justify money that was found on his account.

The amount, which Murangira did not disclose to The New Times was deposited by different individuals at different times.

Murangira added that the suspect had issued construction permits to projects that did not conform to the Kigali City master plan.

Murangira cautioned RIB will never tolerate anyone who is caught in the act of embezzling funds from the public and warns the public that there is no shortcut for the services they seek, urging them to always use legal means to obtain public services.

Rukundo is being held at Nyamirambo RIB station since July 16 as investigations continue, after which his file will be sent to prosecution for possible arraignment in court.

According to the law, failure to justify wealth by a public officer is punishable by article 9 of the anti-corruption law of 2018.

On conviction, a person faces imprisonment of not less than 7 years and not more than 10 years plus a fine of 3 to 5 times the value of the property which cannot be justified.