Rwanda: City Construction Boss Rukundo Arrested

19 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of Benon Rukundo, the Director of the City of Kigali One Stop Centre over failing to justify his wealth and abuse of office.

Rukundo, 34, has also been the Acting Director of Urban Planning in the City of Kigali.

According to Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB, Rukundo was arrested after he failed to justify money that was found on his account.

The amount, which Murangira did not disclose to The New Times was deposited by different individuals at different times.

Murangira added that the suspect had issued construction permits to projects that did not conform to the Kigali City master plan.

Murangira cautioned RIB will never tolerate anyone who is caught in the act of embezzling funds from the public and warns the public that there is no shortcut for the services they seek, urging them to always use legal means to obtain public services.

Rukundo is being held at Nyamirambo RIB station since July 16 as investigations continue, after which his file will be sent to prosecution for possible arraignment in court.

According to the law, failure to justify wealth by a public officer is punishable by article 9 of the anti-corruption law of 2018.

On conviction, a person faces imprisonment of not less than 7 years and not more than 10 years plus a fine of 3 to 5 times the value of the property which cannot be justified.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X