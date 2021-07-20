Malawi: Warriors Still a Punching Bag

Mzuzu Warriors Football Club was again at the receiving end on Sunday when they went down 1-2 at the hands of Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Warriors are at the bottom of the log table with 15 points from 23 games and are losing each and every game on their way out of the country's top flight league. Lack of sponsorship is the club's major set back as it lost almost twelve of its players and those playing are simply doing so out of passion for football.

The game on Sunday began with a minute silence in honour of late Innocent Botomani who was once President of the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and passed on Saturday.

There was no clear pattern of play from both sides in the first 15 minutes. When the teams settled down, Moyale were the first to shoot at goal through Brown Magaga, whose shot from close range after 20 minutes went wide.

Goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira for Mzuzu Warriors was the busiest of the two men between the sticks as he kept on saving his side as Moyale Barracks came wave after wave in search of a goal.

4 minutes before half time, Moyale's captain, Lloyd Njaliwa, finally beat keeper Mapira after receiving a decent through ball.

But 4 minutes later, clever footed Uchizi Vunga levelled the score line, putting the game at 1-1 as the two sides went for recess.

The soldiers came back very hard in the second half looking to get another goal. It was Njaliwa again who registered a brace after 69 minutes when he connected a throw in into the Warriors' net.

The game ended in favour of Moyale Barracks when referee Mike Misinjo blew the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, coach for Mzuzu Warriors, Gilbert Chirwa, said his charges put up a good fight though they lost the game.

"I am happy with the way the boys played. We have to keep on fighting until the league comes to an end," said Chirwa.

The winning coach, Prichard Mwansa, said it was a tough game.

"Warriors played a good game today. My players played according to instructions and we are happy as a team to collect three points today. We aim at finishing the season in the top four," explained Mwansa.

Moyale Barracks Football Club is now on position 7 with 34 points from 22 games.