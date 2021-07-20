Malawi: Warriors Still a Punching Bag

20 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Mzuzu Warriors Football Club was again at the receiving end on Sunday when they went down 1-2 at the hands of Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Warriors are at the bottom of the log table with 15 points from 23 games and are losing each and every game on their way out of the country's top flight league. Lack of sponsorship is the club's major set back as it lost almost twelve of its players and those playing are simply doing so out of passion for football.

The game on Sunday began with a minute silence in honour of late Innocent Botomani who was once President of the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and passed on Saturday.

There was no clear pattern of play from both sides in the first 15 minutes. When the teams settled down, Moyale were the first to shoot at goal through Brown Magaga, whose shot from close range after 20 minutes went wide.

Goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira for Mzuzu Warriors was the busiest of the two men between the sticks as he kept on saving his side as Moyale Barracks came wave after wave in search of a goal.

4 minutes before half time, Moyale's captain, Lloyd Njaliwa, finally beat keeper Mapira after receiving a decent through ball.

But 4 minutes later, clever footed Uchizi Vunga levelled the score line, putting the game at 1-1 as the two sides went for recess.

The soldiers came back very hard in the second half looking to get another goal. It was Njaliwa again who registered a brace after 69 minutes when he connected a throw in into the Warriors' net.

The game ended in favour of Moyale Barracks when referee Mike Misinjo blew the final whistle.

Speaking after the match, coach for Mzuzu Warriors, Gilbert Chirwa, said his charges put up a good fight though they lost the game.

"I am happy with the way the boys played. We have to keep on fighting until the league comes to an end," said Chirwa.

The winning coach, Prichard Mwansa, said it was a tough game.

"Warriors played a good game today. My players played according to instructions and we are happy as a team to collect three points today. We aim at finishing the season in the top four," explained Mwansa.

Moyale Barracks Football Club is now on position 7 with 34 points from 22 games.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X