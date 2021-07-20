Rwanda: Over 90 Covid-19 Positive Students to Sit for National Exams

A total of 91 candidates who are set to sit for national exams have tested positive for Covid.

The candidates will do their exams under special assistance, according to the National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority (NESA).

NESA revealed that 67 candidates were under Home Based Care (HBC), while 24 were in isolation rooms at their schools.

"Figures keep fluctuating (both recoveries and new cases), tomorrow will be another day with different numbers."

Bernard Bahati, the Director General of NESA, said that all students who are either in HBC or in isolation rooms at school will be facilitated to sit for the exams, which will kick off tomorrow, July 20, as their counterparts.

"Candidates who are in Home Based Care will be provided with special cars which will take them to and from their respective examination centres. Every centre will have an isolation room which will be reserved for Covid positive candidates," he added. "There will be a health professional in every isolation room, who will be ready to help in case of emergency."

Bahati reminded all the candidates and everyone who will be involved in the national examinations to be vigilant and observe all the guidelines of Covid-19 during the whole period of the exams.

Lucia Mukantakiyumukiza, a teacher at College du Christ Roi de Nyanza, advised the candidates who are under HBC or in isolation to remain positive, even though they can't start in groups with others.

"It requires them to be stronger than others because they are fighting two different battles. They must study hard keeping in mind that the exams won't go easy for them because they are sick. They must strive for success, and keep observing all health guidelines," she added.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) advises people under HBC, that if they have to leave one place to the other, they have to wear a mask, stay 1m away from others, wash hands frequently, and clean all touched surfaces.

"Try to remain with positive thoughts, engage in some self-entertaining activities such as reading books, listening to the radio," it adds. "Although you cannot meet others physically during isolation time, it is always possible to meet them virtually."

O-Level examinations will start on July 20 and end on July 27, while A-Level and TVET theory examinations will start on July 20 and end on July 27. Finally, A-Level Science practical examinations will start on July 28 and end on July 30.

A total of 122,320 candidates are expected to sit for O-Level examinations, and 52,145 for A-Level exams, while 22,910 candidates are set to sit for TVET theory examinations.