Rwanda: Over 90 Covid-19 Positive Students to Sit for National Exams

19 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Abraham Uwimana

A total of 91 candidates who are set to sit for national exams have tested positive for Covid.

The candidates will do their exams under special assistance, according to the National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority (NESA).

NESA revealed that 67 candidates were under Home Based Care (HBC), while 24 were in isolation rooms at their schools.

"Figures keep fluctuating (both recoveries and new cases), tomorrow will be another day with different numbers."

Bernard Bahati, the Director General of NESA, said that all students who are either in HBC or in isolation rooms at school will be facilitated to sit for the exams, which will kick off tomorrow, July 20, as their counterparts.

"Candidates who are in Home Based Care will be provided with special cars which will take them to and from their respective examination centres. Every centre will have an isolation room which will be reserved for Covid positive candidates," he added. "There will be a health professional in every isolation room, who will be ready to help in case of emergency."

Bahati reminded all the candidates and everyone who will be involved in the national examinations to be vigilant and observe all the guidelines of Covid-19 during the whole period of the exams.

Lucia Mukantakiyumukiza, a teacher at College du Christ Roi de Nyanza, advised the candidates who are under HBC or in isolation to remain positive, even though they can't start in groups with others.

"It requires them to be stronger than others because they are fighting two different battles. They must study hard keeping in mind that the exams won't go easy for them because they are sick. They must strive for success, and keep observing all health guidelines," she added.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) advises people under HBC, that if they have to leave one place to the other, they have to wear a mask, stay 1m away from others, wash hands frequently, and clean all touched surfaces.

"Try to remain with positive thoughts, engage in some self-entertaining activities such as reading books, listening to the radio," it adds. "Although you cannot meet others physically during isolation time, it is always possible to meet them virtually."

O-Level examinations will start on July 20 and end on July 27, while A-Level and TVET theory examinations will start on July 20 and end on July 27. Finally, A-Level Science practical examinations will start on July 28 and end on July 30.

A total of 122,320 candidates are expected to sit for O-Level examinations, and 52,145 for A-Level exams, while 22,910 candidates are set to sit for TVET theory examinations.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X