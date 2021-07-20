South Africa: Sadag Operations Director Tells Inquest of Unsuccessful Attempts At Intervention in Life Esidimeni Case

Cassey Chambers said the NGO had flagged serious flaws in the department's plan to move patients and had indicated so in meetings with the Gauteng Department of Health as well as in writing.

On Monday the National Prosecuting Authority launched its inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni mental healthcare patients because of negligence by Gauteng Department of Health officials. The inquest is set to run until Friday and is presided over by Judge Mmonoa Teffo of the Pretoria High Court.

In 2018 retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke chaired the Life Esidimeni arbitration which awarded the families of the 144 dead patients compensation. The arbitration, along with advocacy efforts from the Life Esidimeni families and NGO the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) catalysed the inquest.

Evidence leader advocate Pieter Luyt set out the timeline of events that lead up to the tragedy. This was followed by an opening statement by advocate Adila Hassim on behalf of the families of the dead, represented by SECTION27 and Sadag.

Hassim explained that the 144 patients died as a result of Gauteng Department of Health officials' decision to move patients into unlicensed NGOs around Gauteng. The move effectively meant that...