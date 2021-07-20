Rwanda Banks on New Varieties to Fix Beans Productivity

19 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Venant Ntawuruhunga, a farmer from Northern Province recalls harvesting not more than 300 Kilogrammes of beans per one hectare some years back.

According to the farmer, the production yield gap was caused by poor seeds, poor agricultural practices such as not using fertilizers, soil erosion among many others.

"If I use quality seeds and be guided on better agricultural practices, I can even harvest over 1.5 tonnes from my land," he said.

Ntawuruhunga is among thousands of farmers that grow beans in Rwanda but are still struggling to get enough production. According to recent statistics there has been low and declining productivity on key crops including beans.

The sector review for quarter two 2020/21 fiscal year carried out by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning indicates that bean productivity was 1.03 tonnes per hectare in 2016/17 fiscal year but was decreased to 0.6 tonnes per hectare in 2020.

The target was 1.69 tonnes per hectare in the 2020/21 fiscal year, but the production remains low. According to annual Rwanda's Seasonal Agriculture Survey (SAS) 2019/20 edition that covers three main agricultural 2020 seasons A, B and C, the average yield of beans was estimated at 626 kilogrammes per hectare in season A and 740 kilogrammes per hectare season B as well as 1,038 kilogrammes per hectare season C.

Beans production was 226,570 tonnes in Season A on 362,100 ha, a decrease of 10 percent from 2019 season A estimates. The major issues leading to low productivity compared to set targets , researchers say, are mainly the gap in extension services, quality of seeds and timely distribution of inputs-seeds, fertilizers and pesticides among other poor agricultural practices.

The crop is also vulnerable to heavy rains. To control the adverse effects of such rains, effective pesticides or fungicides should be used; a practice which farmers said is largely limited by limited financial abilities.

Government has projected the bean production to increase to 1.86 tonnes in 2021/22, 2.04 tonnes in 2022/2023 and 2.22 tonnes in 2023/2024 as per the government seven year programme- National Strategy for Transformation (NST1).

Agricultural growth is the primary source of poverty reduction in most Agriculture-based economies and considering the Covid-19 pandemic the sector's services have remained essential but facing budget gaps.

Could new bean varieties fix the gap?

Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) has said that there is need for increased efforts by seed multipliers so as to start scaling up new 19 bean varieties across the country starting September this year.

The new varieties, researchers say, will help the government to meet bean production targets set for 2024 according to National Strategy for Transformation (NST1).

Charles Bucagu, the Deputy Director General in charge of Agriculture Research and Technology Transfer at RAB, said the new varieties have been launched at research stations adding seed multipliers will start multiplication for scaling up and trials in farmers' fields.

He said that once successful in farmers' fields, the promotion will follow to help farmers increase production.

"Bean is a key crop of significant economic and social importance in Rwanda. We eye the role of different stakeholders in the bean value chain toward the development of Agriculture in Rwanda," he said.

The 19 new bean varieties launched include 13 climbing beans and six bush beans. He said that among them, eight are high in iron and zinc content while the remaining are high yielding, with good agronomic and market preferred traits.

"We bank seed multipliers to multiply the new varieties to get basic and certified seeds for distribution for farmers across the country. By September this year, the seeds from new varieties should have reached farmers," he said.

He said seed multiplication and distribution will help to discover which varieties farmers choose more than others depending on each area or district across the country.

"Through the experience and assessment, then we get to know which varieties to promote or recommend to farmers," he said.

He said that through trial research stations, it was realized that bush beans produce two tonnes per hectare compared to 700 kilogrammes yield from previous varieties. He also said climbing beans were found to produce 3.5 tonnes per hectare compared to between 1.5 and 2 tonnes per hectare from previous varieties.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X