South Africa: 223,969 Jabs Administered On Monday

South Africa has administered a total of 5 328 110 vaccine doses, of which 223 969 were administered yesterday.

This comes as South Africa logged 7 209 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the moving seven-day average daily infections continue to drop.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (36%), followed by the Western Cape (17%).

In addition, Mpumalanga accounted for 10%, 9% in KwaZulu-Natal, 7% in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West, 4% in the Free State, and 2% in the Northern Cape.

This means the country now has 2 302 304 laboratory-confirmed cases since the outbreak, representing a 27.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 221 COVID-19 related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 67 080.

Meanwhile, there were 533 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 16 742.

South Africa's recovery rate now stands at 89.9%, while the country has 178 072 active cases.

The information is based on the 14 269 993 tests of which 26 407 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

Globally, as of 19 July, there have been 190 597 409 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 093 145 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, a total of 3 436 534 998 vaccine doses have been administered.