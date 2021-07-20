Liberia: Sinking Boat Worries Deputy Speaker Koffa

20 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa expresses worries for several passengers that were onboard the sinking boat that are reportedly gone missing.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker said while the Liberian government and its partners are on a search for either individuals or their remains, he extends his heartfelt sympathy and is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic incident of a sunken cargo vessel, Niko Ivanka, of which at least seven (7) persons have gone missing since Sunday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, Liberia's Maritime Authority Commissioner Eugene Lenn Nagbe told reporters in the capital, Monrovia. Coastguards of the Armed Forces of Liberia have pulled 11 people from the water, he said.

The Deputy Speaker said the devastation is regrettable and expressed condolences to families of those who have not been found, the injured, and to all who have been affected.

"I'm shock and soul touching to have heard and read that some people including Liberians gone missing on a boat near the Liberian shores, it is saddening and heartbroken news for me. My sincere sympathies to the families and we hope as the search continues we will find them or their remains so that their family members can see them once more before returning to our heavenly father," the deputy speaker said.

According to him, it is worrisome for Liberia in such difficult times to lose some of its citizens to the ocean, and probably for them to have cried for help but could not be helped due to distance is worrisome and saddens.

The Deputy Speaker hailed the efforts of the Government spearheaded by the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) and the National Coast Guard of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) for the rescue of 11 passengers and looks forward to a speedy recovery process.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/several-persons-missing-as-vessel-sinks/

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X