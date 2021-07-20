Liberia: If CDC Lost 2023, We Will Celebrate

Mayor Koijee

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee says, if the restructuring of marketers at the Red Light Market in Paynesville outside Monrovia will cause the CDC to lose the 2023 elections, the party will celebrate such defeat.

"If structuring Redlight will cause a defeat for the CDC, then we will celebrate this defeat", he said, adding, "On grounds that we have made great strides, and impact on the lives of our people."

Mayor Koijee spoke on Monday, July 19, 2021, on Strong FM along Somalia Drive, Gardnersville after visiting marketers. He said there's no political dividend that will divert the government's mind from its people.

Marketers in the commercial hub of Redlight in Paynesville remain defiant with national government, as they refuse to take orders from the Monrovia City Mayor, the Ministry of Public Works, and the Paynesville City Corporation to have them relocated to the newly constructed 14 Omega market constructed by the government.

They were seeing back in the commercial hub of Redlight selling, with goods in their hands.

But following a visit to the market, the City Mayor in a huge police convoy has a ninety-day mandate to clean the city, adding that after this week there will be zero tolerance in Red Light.

Marketers presented a long list of concerns about challenges they are faced with but responding to them, the MCC boss said all of the concerns raised will be addressed, adding, "I can assure you of meeting with the President to see how we can address these concerns."

Issues raised by marketers include lack of adequately space, warehouses, toilets, and electricity, among others.

But Koijee indicated that the new committee instituted by President Weah which is headed by the Ministry of Public Works as chair, and the MCC as co-chair will ensure those facilities lacking are provided, disclosing, As you may be aware, we have already erected few solar lights; this is a clear indication of fulfilling of our commitment."

He said marketers are relocating to the Omega market at the right time, as many of them who were squatters, now face the possibility of owning their own structures.

According to him, the government's decision to relocate the Red Light-Gobachop marketers was a consensus reached along with leaders of the Liberia Marketing Association because they are the direct beneficiaries.

"Our decision is not to create hardship or put marketers in harm's way, but it's meant [for bigger] opportunity"

Ahead of the 2023 presidential and general elections, a delegation of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change headed by chairman Mulbah Morlu is visiting the United States-based chapter of the party, rallying support.

The CDC, which is in a Coalition with the National Patriotic Party (NPP) of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) of ex-speaker Alex Tyler, is leaving no stone unturned in mobilizing stakeholders, especially those in the Diaspora.

Chairman Morlu and delegation left the country last week for a two-week visitation and reactivation of the Diaspora-based chapter.

Other members of the delegation include Austin Clarke and Seedikie Fonfana. They are visiting various states of America, coordinating with party structures in those states for a fruitful 2023 presidential election.

Mr. Morlu on his social media page posted, "It was an enriching experience meeting with top leaders of the CDC-USA Chapter yesterday."