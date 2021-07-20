Liberia: Dr. Mosoka Fallah Donates to Covid-19 Treatment Unit

The former Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) Doctor Mosoka Fallah, has donated 44 sets of oxygen regulators, several bags of rice, and buckets to the government treatment unit here.

The donation was done Monday, July 19, 2021, through his private NGO, Refuge Place International headed by its Executive Director Mr. Jomah Kollie, and Chief of Office Staff to Dr. Fallah, Mrs. Franzetta Nyanford at the Star Based Treatment Unit on Bushrod Island.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Fallah, Madam Nyanford said, the pieces of equipment were purchased through funding provided by friends and his former university, the University of Kentucky in the United States of America following a passionate appeal for support to the health sector of Liberia.

"Some of his friends and partners heard the appeal and responded in money and supply. We have raised the initial Fifty thousand United States Dollars ($50,000) or eight million five hundred thousand Liberian dollars, from the Royer Family Charitable Foundation to support different aspects of the Response," Madam Nyanford explained.

"We also received donations of 150 regulators for oxygen cylinder from his former University in the states, the University of Kentucky as well as Friends of Liberia (former Peace Corps volunteers to Liberia) and other friends and partners. Not too sure if the regulators would work, they sent the first two on DHL in early July. Once they were proven to be the right size, the donors sent the first batch of 44 regulators. The second batch of 90 regulators will be arriving in the country this week or early next week to support the treatment units and hospitals across the country as determined by the Incident Management System," she added.

In remarks, Executive Director Kollie said the expected 90 oxygen regulators will be distributed to other treatment units across the country upon arrival.

"We have come here today to make some initial support to Starbase. There is another support that will be made to the other hospitals that are managing our people and to the counties.

Today, we are here to present to you the following items:

44 regulators for your oxygen cylinders to many of your patients can have adequate oxygen to the cylinders," Kollie said.

"We also present 10 bags of rice, oil, and soup kind to the hard-working staffs of the StarBase Treatment Unit. e also present 10 buckets, hand sanitizers, gloves and etc.

We have sent fifteen thousand United States Dollars to a factory in China through our partner Landcent Europe to procure and fly to Liberia 15 oxygen concentrators with a 10 Liter capacity," the RPI Executive Director told the gathering.

He said the goal of RPI is to provide these concentrators at Star Base in order to boost the fight against the disease.

"Once they demonstrate effective use, we will work with the factory and our GoFundme initiative to get more concentrators for the Starbase, other hospitals, and the counties," he furthered.

In addition to the donations, he disclosed that the organization is committing US$35,000 or in the production of masks to be distributed for free to hot spot communities.

He asserted that RPI will be donating rice, buckets, hand sanitizers, gloves to the following Hospitals- Redemption Hospital, JDJ Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, and ELWA Hospital.

"We are partnering with the Montserrado County Health Team to support awareness, health promotions through the distribution of flyers, radio messaging, and community-led awareness on the prevention measures. Our teams will be deployed in hotspots with health promotion messaging and deployment of handwashing stations. We will continue to raise support for testing materials through different universities," he indicated, among other things.

The Director for Emergency Response at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Mark Luke, lauded RPI for the kind gesture stating that the equipment is the best kind of medical device that the country needs most.

"This is one of the most important medical devices that we need in the country. This will carry us even beyond covid-19," Luke noted.

Adams K. Lincoln, Program Manager of the Healthcare Federation of Liberia, indicated that the donation is a demonstration of Dr. Fallah's love for his country and people.

"These materials are critically needed by the patients. These will be distributed to major centers. We would like to commend Dr. Fallah for his desire to restore health. This is a clear indication that Dr. Fallah's love for country supersedes personal self. To see a man who was relieved of his post joining the fight in this manner is completely exceptional. I hope other Liberians will emulate a good example of the former Director-General," Lincoln intoned.

RPI is working across Liberia to improve health outcomes for poor communities in Liberia. The health NGO aims to create a replicable health care model for urban slums and poor rural communities in Liberia, with the goal of reducing the high maternal, neonatal, and child mortality rate and making quality health care accessible to all.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/liberias-messy-covid-19-fight/