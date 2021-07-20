Liberia: First Lady Clar Weah Holds Talk With Mrs. Macron

20 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

On the margins of the recently ended Generation Equality Forum in Paris, France, First lady Mrs. Clar M. Weah held talks at the Palais de L'Elysée with Mrs. Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France.

The two First Ladies held fruitful talks about the advancement of gender equality, women empowerment, and other specific issues germane to women and girls. For her part, H. E. Clar Marie Weah spoke about the multiple challenges and hardships faced by the women and girls in Liberia and the efforts she continues to make to promote the advancement of women and girls in Liberia.

First Lady Weah informed her French counterpart that her focus is not limited to women and girls alone, but rather her various initiatives support the advancement of women and young people. She also informed Mme. Macron about the work of the Clar Hope Foundation and its achievements in Liberia.

Madam Weah, during their discussion, highlighted Liberia's beauty as a nation with its virgin beaches, waterfalls, rivers, and lagoons with vast resources, and called upon Mme Macron to see Liberia as such and help as France is working and assisting in the development of other nations.

For her part, Mme Macron told her counterpart that as part of her women empowerment program, she founded a vocational training school for girls over the age of 25 to complement a vocational training already in place in France which only applies to unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 25.

She said she was rather surprised at the multiple hats worn by First Lady Weah and promised to assist the efforts in Liberia.

The two First Ladies concluded their meeting with an agreement to explore several possibilities, partnering specifically on a program that would aim at financially empowering the women in Liberia.

First Lady Weah accompanied President Weah to the Generation Equality Forum in Paris, France held in June, 2021.

