Liberia: 34-Year-Old Rape Suspect On the Run

A 34-year-old rape suspect Emmanuel Dorley is reportedly on the run after allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl on 20th Street, around the John F. K. Medical Center in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The uncle of the victim, David Sonkarlay, narrates that the incident occurred on July 2, 2021, after he had left for a trip to Ganta, Nimba County, adding that the child was sent to spend time with her grandparent in the J.F.K. community on 20th Street.

However, Mr. Sonkarlay explains that upon his return from Nimba, he was shocked when his fiancé told him that his little niece had been allegedly raped by a guy identified as Emmanuel Dorley.

Suspect Dorley, who reportedly lives on 20th Street towards the beach, is said to be a friend of one of the victim's uncles that live in the same house as the grandparent.

The minor narrates that on the night of July 2, 2021, suspect Dorley asked her to accompany him on the road to buy something.

But she says instead, he took her down the beach and allegedly took a knife from his side which he pointed at her, demanding her to undress and sexually abused her while threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

She continues that since the incident, she was afraid to tell anyone and discloses that this was not the first or second-time Dorley has raped her.

The foster mother of the girl, notes that during the course of the week after the incident, she noticed the victim's health began to deteriorate characterized by losing weight, so she provided medication but the girl did not respond to treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said out of curiosity, she asked the victim what was the problem and told her that she was very concerned about her health, so she eventually called a health practitioner to check her, adding that the result confirmed the girl had been sexually tempered with.

Speaking with The New Dawn on Sunday, July 11, 2021, Mr. Sonkarlay disclosed that after the doctor confirmed the sexual penetration, the victim refused to identify who committed the act to her despite all efforts made by his wife, the foster mother, threat to inform him upon his return from Nimba.

He adds that after his return to Monrovia and hearing the news, he mounted more pressure on his niece, saying "If you do not explain to me what happened, I will call the police on you."

He says after severe questiBy Krauh Thomas (Intern)onings, the girl decided to speak finally, disclosing that while spending time with her grandmother on 20th Street, Suspect Emmanuel Dorley took her on the beach and raped her.

Sonkarlay notes that immediately he contacted the Salem Police depot in the Airfield area, but was told those officers responsible for rape cases were out, so he and the victim got on a commercial bike and went in search of Suspect Emmanuel on 20th Street, down the beach, but was nowhere to be found.

He said later, the suspect was identified but he denied committing the act, but escaped the community, and is currently on the run. The matter is still before the Salem Police depot, pending a full investigation.