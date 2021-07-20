Liberia: Minister Varney Sirleaf, Bong SUP. to Appear Before House Plenary

20 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf and Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker are expected to appear before the Plenary of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 to address the alleged disappearance of over US $86,000 from the county's account.

This is as the result of a communication from Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole to the Plenary of the House of Representatives.

Representative Cole during an interview with our Bong County correspondent on Monday said the Internal Affairs Minister, the Superintendent, and the Project Management Committee Chair Stephen Mulbah on April 13, 2021, allegedly signed more than thirteen cheques to withdraw money from the County's coffers with no account.

He said after signing the cheques, more than $86,000 USD was withdrawn from the account and allegedly placed in their individual accounts and some were used to increase the Project Management Committee (PMC) Chair's salary and pay drivers.

The Bong County District #3 lawmaker said the action of the Superintendent and the Minister is a complete violation of the Budget Law, claiming that the money was allegedly withdrawn outside of the 2018 County Sitting's resolution.

He claimed that the Minister of Internal Affairs is involved because he has the clearance cheques which authorize the bank to allow withdrawal for the county.

Rep. Cole told NewDawn that he will do all he can to ensure that the Superintendent and others pay for all the funds they have allegedly taken from the county's account.

All efforts to speak with the Internal Affairs Minister proved fruitless as his phone rang without response. However, Superintendent Walker who lately picked her calls has told journalists harshly that she has nothing to say about the issue.

Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

