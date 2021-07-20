Namibia: Fishrot Bribery Case On Hold

The bribery trial of former Investec Namibia (now Ninety-One) managing director James Hatuikulipi and co-accused Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule is on hold.

The Windhoek Magistrate's Court postponed the matter to 3 August in their absence yesterday. Hatuikulipi (44) is detained at the Windhoek Correctional facility, which is currently on lockdown to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Kokule (47), who is being held at the Seeis police station, was not brought in time for court proceedings.

Hatuikulipi and Kokule are expected to be tried on charges ranging from corruptly giving gratification as an inducement, bribery or alternatively improperly influencing an authorised officer and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The two were initially charged alongside Jason Iyambo (35) who was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment after he confessed and admitted guilt to the charges. He is due to be released from custody next month.

In his plea statement, Iyambo implicated Hatuikulipi. According to Iyambo, Hatuikulipi asked him to obtain bank cards of a co-accused in the Fishrot case, Pius Mwatelulo, and a handwritten document titled 'Total Allocation' which had also been seized by the ACC.

Hatuikulipi wanted the Bank Windhoek cards for Omvindi Investment CC and Otuafika Logistics issued to Mwatelulo.

Iyambo admitted he offered a bribe of N$250 000 to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator Junias Iipinge in Windhoek on 20 January 2020. However, the investigating officer went to his superiors at the ACC and reported the incident.

Magistrate Linus Samunzala presided over the matter.