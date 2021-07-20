Namibia: Fishrot Bribery Case On Hold

Joe Gratz/Flickr
Judge's gavel.
20 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The bribery trial of former Investec Namibia (now Ninety-One) managing director James Hatuikulipi and co-accused Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule is on hold.

The Windhoek Magistrate's Court postponed the matter to 3 August in their absence yesterday. Hatuikulipi (44) is detained at the Windhoek Correctional facility, which is currently on lockdown to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Kokule (47), who is being held at the Seeis police station, was not brought in time for court proceedings.

Hatuikulipi and Kokule are expected to be tried on charges ranging from corruptly giving gratification as an inducement, bribery or alternatively improperly influencing an authorised officer and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The two were initially charged alongside Jason Iyambo (35) who was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment after he confessed and admitted guilt to the charges. He is due to be released from custody next month.

In his plea statement, Iyambo implicated Hatuikulipi. According to Iyambo, Hatuikulipi asked him to obtain bank cards of a co-accused in the Fishrot case, Pius Mwatelulo, and a handwritten document titled 'Total Allocation' which had also been seized by the ACC.

Hatuikulipi wanted the Bank Windhoek cards for Omvindi Investment CC and Otuafika Logistics issued to Mwatelulo.

Iyambo admitted he offered a bribe of N$250 000 to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator Junias Iipinge in Windhoek on 20 January 2020. However, the investigating officer went to his superiors at the ACC and reported the incident.

Magistrate Linus Samunzala presided over the matter.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Govt's Religious Exemptions During Covid-19 A Timebomb
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Kenya's Deputy President Warns Rivals to Prepare for Tough Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X